Rumors Swirl After Video Allegedly Shows Drake Waving His D*ck Around

Drake is making the headlines in a “big” way, but this time he’s trending for something other than his music.

An NSFW video of a very well-endowed man filming his reflection in a mirror while pleasuring himself has gone viral online, with many fans suggesting it’s Drake. If the star of this particular video happens to really be the famous rapper, fans agree that Drake has something other than his five Grammys to be proud of.

The identify of the man in the video hasn’t been officially confirmed (since he’s holding his phone in front of his face), but the rapper is believed to have responded after Adin Ross commented on his “missile.” The viral video can be seen here.

Drake responds to Adin Ross after he left a voice message about his leaked video… 💀 pic.twitter.com/M9nH9xYzDa — Liutauras (@Liutauras_) February 6, 2024

The X-rated video has caused Drake’s name to trend online, and given the nature of the discourse, he might not want to correct the internet if they’re wrong.

Online streamer Adin Ross, who has streamed conversations with Drake in the past, decided to address the viral video by complimenting Drake on the size of his manhood.

“God damn. You’re blessed with your voice. You’re blessed with performing. You’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one. But you’re also blessed to have a fucking missile!” Ross said on a livestream.

Drake after seeing girls going crazy about his meat pic.twitter.com/mFVSsDkjvp — Zehra (@Brokenzehra) February 6, 2024

He looked for Drake’s response on his phone, then said, “He just texted me, he put like eight laughing emojis,” Ross said.

Ross then read the alleged message aloud: “He said, ‘This might be my next album intro.'”

The streamer said he believed the steamy video was filmed on Drake’s private jet, due to the sound that could be heard in the background of the clip.

Men after watching Drake leaked video… pic.twitter.com/1whbSlpw1p — ☆La 🤍 (@Ayah2156) February 6, 2024

The internet agreed, and wasted no time creating memes and circulating messages that demonstrated their shock over getting this sneak peek. (RELATED: We Need To Protect Drake At All Costs After His Epic Attack Against The Corporate Music Industry)

The internet is convinced this is Drake, but the star hasn’t issued a public comment on the matter.

Perhaps that’s for the best.