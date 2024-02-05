We Need To Protect Drake At All Costs After His Epic Attack Against The Corporate Music Industry

Music industry legend Drake is turning his back on the BS spewed during Sunday night’s cringefest called the Grammy Awards.

We The People need to protect Drake at all costs because he went HAM on the corporate mainstream music industry in probably the best way possible.

“All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts — it’s just the opinion of a group of people whose names are kept a secret,” Drake wrote on his Instagram stories right before the awards, according to Variety. “Literally. You can Google it. Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop, but this show doesn’t dictate shit in our world.”

The Grammy Awards aired on Sunday night, and completely snubbed the biggest-selling artist in modern American history: Morgan Wallen. Wallen appeared alongside Drake in his most recent music video, after being cancelled by the faceless oligarchs of entertainment back in 2021.

“We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport,” Drake said back in 2019 while accepting his own win at the ceremony. “It is not the NBA … This is a business where sometimes it is up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say … or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis. You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown. If there is people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won.” (RELATED: Grammy Winner Who Refuses To Work With Morgan Wallen Makes Embarrassing Comment)

Somewhat hilariously, Wallen is currently leading the Billboard charts for the 18th non-consecutive week. But apparently, his talent isn’t good enough for some dude called Harvey Mason Jr. who claims to be a musician, but actually just runs the Grammy Awards.

Drake’s statements are clearly directed at the Grammys’ hip-hop category, but could easily be applied to Wallen. And the statements certainly mark a pretty big divide within the industry. If more A-list artists like Drake start turning their back on the Grammys, there literally won’t be a need for the awards ever again. So, can y’all do that, please?