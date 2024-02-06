‘You Count How Many You Saved’: Police Release Video Of Intense Gunfight With Hamas On Oct. 7

Israeli police released bodycam footage Monday of an intense gunfight with Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, interspersed with commentary by one of their officers.

The officer who gave commentary was a participant in the responding force to the Hamas infiltration of the Israeli town of Kfar Aza, United with Israel noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Soldiers Open Fire On Axe-Wielding Terrorist After He Rammed Car Near Israeli Naval Base, IDF Says)

#Watch: Police officer’s body camera footage responding to the October 7th attack was just released. pic.twitter.com/M2gwlBtija — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 5, 2024

The video began with the narrating police officer noting that he had only three team members — two armed civilians and an Israeli soldier — accompany him into this town already overrun with terrorists. Sounds of shooting at various intensities could be heard in the video.

“I thought we were dealing with about 15 [terrorists], more or less. That is what we could see,” the officer later recalled in the video. “Looking back now, it was probably around 40.”

The officer had already intercepted a car full of terrorists before entering the town, according to the video. Upon reaching the town, the video showed a person telling the officer that the dining hall of the town was free of fighting and so they headed there. When the team got there, the officer recounted that he saw “[b]roken windows, we see bullet shells, we see Kalashnikov magazines.” The video appeared to show a Kalashnikov rifle lying on the ground with a magazine inside it, which the police officer removed.

The officer recounted seeing two wounded civilians in the town and telling the medic in the team to tend to them, the video showed. “As soon as we moved parallel to another building, I see a few people opposite me who are dressed partially like civilians and then we get a really, really strong burst of fire [from them].”

The video showed the moment when the team identified themselves to off-camera persons by shouting “IDF! IDF!” and receiving a strong burst of gunfire, which appeared to injure one of the team. The video showed the officer asking the wounded man whether he was hurt and receiving the reply, “I am dead.” The video showed the officer applying treatment to the man and grabbing his M-16 to continue the fight.

Eventually, the army arrived in the town in force and received intelligence from the team, according to the video. The video also showed the team rescuing people from the slaughter.

The officer recounted that he was asked by his unit commander how many terrorists he killed. “I said I didn’t know. On a day like that, you don’t count how many you took out. You count how many you saved.”

Kfar Aza was among the hardest hit by Hamas of the 20 Israeli communities, the Times of Israel reported. Hamas terrorists killed approximately 52 to 60 persons and took 17 people hostage in the small town of 750, the outlet noted.