Biden State Department Funds Program To Create Army Of 2,5000 ‘LGBTQI+ Allies’

President Joe Biden’s State Department paid a public university to train a cohort of “master trainers” in India who will then go on to train more than two thousand people to become “LGBTQI+ allies,” according to a government spending database.

Washington State University received (WSU) $15,000 from the State Department in July 2023 to hold a three-day workshop aimed at training 30 individuals with the goal of them eventually training 2,500 people to become “LGBTQI+ allies” and to develop a “better understanding of diversity and inclusion,” according to a federal spending database. The trainings took place in India between Sept. 25 and Sept. 27, according to the university website.

The State Department offered the grant under a program intended to “support the achievement of U.S. foreign policy goals and objectives, advance national interests and enhance national security,” according to a federal spending database. The training sought to “increase the comfort levels of all participants regarding issues faced by members of the LGBTQI+ community,” the university website read. (RELATED: Biden Admin Has Made Exporting ‘LGBT Ideology’ A Key Foreign Policy Priority, Report Says)

Individuals participating in the training were instructed on how to properly use “LGBTQI+ language,” taught about the intersection of LGBTQI+ identities and faith, instructed on LGBTQ+ history and put through hours of allyship training, according to the workshop schedule.

The State Department has distributed several grants under the Biden administration promoting LGBTQI+ ideology across the world.

The State Department disbursed $4.6 million to groups in 55 different countries to fund LGBTQI+ activism as of June 30, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

State Department grants have included supporting “queer” Muslim writers in India, providing classes for transgender “makeup entrepreneurs” in Nepal and funding a LGBTQ+ film festival in Portugal that featured pedophilic and incestuous content.

Conservative groups including the Heritage Foundation and the Family Research Council have argued that exporting LGBTQI+ ideology has been a priority at the State Department since Biden took office.

“Attempting to export contentious current viewpoints held by slim and temporary political majorities does not advance U.S. national interests abroad and might very well induce opposition to them,” the report from the Heritage Foundation reads.

Washington State University and the State Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

