Footage Shows ‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ Climbing The Giant Sphere In Las Vegas

Police reportedly arrested a pro-life activist Wednesday for climbing to the top of the Las Vegas venue Sphere in a stunt caught on video.

Maison Des Champs, the apparent climber in question, said in a video on his Instagram page that made the climb to raise charity for a pregnant homeless woman. Police arrested Des Champs Wednesday afternoon after telling Vegas residents to expect road closures due to the presence of emergency response vehicles in the Sphere’s vicinity, Fox 5 reported. (RELATED: ‘What The F*ck? Is That Real?’: Flight Crew Blasted After Climbing Plane To Snap ‘Life-Threatening’ Pictures)

“Hey guys, I am here on top of The Sphere. I guess they are going to make me go through the top but I just wanted to say that we are doing this today to raise money for a mother named Isabel. She is homeless and pregnant and needs help, guys. So go over to letthemlive.org. There is a link in my bio to support this woman. Big thanks! Praise be to God,” Des Champs said.

Des Champs’s Instagram bio describes himself as a person who climbs skyscrapers for pro-life causes.

🚨#BREAKING: A Man is climbing the large Las Vegas sphere ⁰⁰📌#LasVegas | #Nevada⁰

The Sphere is a structure that stands over 360 feet tall and is “the world’s largest spherical structure and an architectural wonder” according to the Venetian hotel chain in Las Vegas where the structure is located.

In May 2022, Des Champ climbed San Francisco’s Salesforce Tower to deliver a pro-life message and was subsequently arrested. He also climbed a 600-foot-tall hotel back in August 2021 to protest the vaccine mandates. He was similarly arrested.