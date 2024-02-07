Israeli Prime Minister Says ‘No’ To Hamas Ceasefire Offer, Pledges ‘Total Victory’: REPORT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday during a public address that he rejected a ceasefire by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to multiple reports.

Netanyahu told reporters Hamas had issued “crazy terms” and was not taking negotiations seriously, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“I would like to emphasize again – there is no other solution than total victory. If Hamas survives in Gaza, it is only a matter of time until the next massacre,” Netanyahu said, according to the outlet.

“From what I saw, even you would say no,” the prime minister told one reporter who pressed him about Hamas’ offer, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The video of Netanyahu’s full address and his back-and-forth session with reporters in Hebrew was tweeted out by the Prime Minister’s Hebrew account.

הצטרפו לשידור החי: ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו מקיים מסיבת עיתונאים, ממשרד ראש הממשלה בירושלים. לצפייה בשידור מונגש לשפת הסימנים: https://t.co/okaNGkkffu https://t.co/zYafQ3KWqE — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) February 7, 2024

The proposal itself was to be a 135-day ceasefire during which a full prisoner swap would take place where Israel would release 1,500 jailed Palestinian in exchange for Israeli hostages and allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, according to a draft, Reuters reported. The ceasefire period would also witness the total withdrawal of all Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the lifting of Israel’s years-long naval blockade on Gaza, and the reconstruction of Gaza, the draft detailed, according to the outlet. (RELATED: IDF Released Video Of Tunnel Complex It Says Was Used To House Senior Hamas Members And Hostages)

A source told The Jerusalem Post the proposal provided no guarantees the ceasefire would be permanent at the onset, instead stipulating that peace negotiations would be required beforehand. The source reportedly said the remaining hostages would not be freed until the demand had been met.

Netanyahu dubbed these measures a surrender “to the delusional demands of Hamas” he said would “not lead to the release of the hostages” but would “only invite another massacre,” the outlet reported.

Sami Abu Zuhri, Hamas’s spokesman, told Reuters that Netanyahu’s speech was “political bravado” that only conveyed the leader’s intention to continue the war and damage regional stability.