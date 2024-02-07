Michigan Chef Dies After Catching Deadly Fungal Infection That ‘Ate Holes In His Lungs,’ Family Says: REPORT

A Michigan chef died after catching a deadly fungal infection that affected his lungs, Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

Ian Pritchard, a 29-year-old chef from Petoskey, Michigan, succumbed to a fungal infection after a prolonged battle for his life, according to Daily Mail. Known for his culinary skills at a local restaurant, Pritchard’s health reportedly spiraled downwards following initial flu-like symptoms in November, leading to his hospitalization and eventual transfer to a specialized facility in Detroit for intensive care.

Doctors diagnosed him with a rare and aggressive fungal infection called blastomycosis, according to Daily Mail. Pritchard’s lungs bore the brunt of the disease. The fungus “ate holes in his lungs,” according to his family.

Pritchard’s father, Ron, likened the damage to “Swiss cheese,” highlighting the severity of the infection that led to his son’s critical state, Daily Mail reported. The fungus responsible, blastomyces, thrives in moist environments like soil and decaying wood. It was prevalent in the Midwest, where Pritchard enjoyed outdoor activities, according to Daily Mail.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals and the administration of anti-fungal treatments such as Itraconazole and Amphotericin B, the infection proved resistant, dashing hopes for a potential lung transplant. Pritchard’s family said he chose to cease being on life support, the outlet reported. (RELATED:Tennessee Teen Battles Rare Bacterial Infection, Doctors Forced To Amputate Both Her Legs)

The rise in blastomycosis cases in the U.S., particularly in the Midwest, is alarming. Inconsistent reporting across states is obscuring the disease’s true impact, according to Daily Mail. The rarity of the infection, coupled with its severe consequences, underscores the urgent need for awareness and research to combat this fungal threat effectively.