Chuck Grassley In Hospital For Infection

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa is in the hospital, receiving treatment for an infection, according to a statement from his office on Tuesday.

Grassley, the oldest member of the United States Senate at 90, is receiving antibiotic infusions to treat the infection, the release from his office said. No other details were released by his office. (RELATED: Grassley Says Senior FBI, DOJ Officials ‘Aided And Abetted’ DNC And Hillary Clinton In Pushing ‘Russia Collusion Lie’)

“He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders,” the statement from his office said.

Grassley first won election to the Senate in 1980, and most recently won reelection in 2022 with 56% of the vote, according to Ballotpedia. He served three terms in the United States House of Representatives before he won his Senate seat. Grassley also presided over the contentious confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The senior senator from Iowa played a key role in probing Hunter Biden’s business dealings. He released a FD-1023 form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes obtained from a whistleblower on July 20.

Grassley and Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky wrote to the FBI on May 3 to demand that the agency produce the document that reportedly details a bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden.

