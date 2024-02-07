Netflix Planning Epic-Looking Baseball Documentary That Will Follow Red Sox All Season

Netflix announced plans Wednesday for an awesome-sounding docuseries that will follow the 2024 Boston Red Sox in a first-of-its-kind in-depth MLB documentary as the league attempts to expand its fanbase.

“For the first time, Netflix will follow an MLB team over the course of a full season,” Netflix tweeted. “This docuseries will feature unprecedented access to Red Sox players, coaches and executives throughout the 2024 season.” (RELATED: ESPN, Fox And Warner Bros. Combining For Massive Live Sports Streaming Service)

The exciting project won’t be out until 2025, giving the creators time to really flesh out a polished piece of content that league executives are probably banking on to draw a fresh flux of fans to the sport.

Netflix is teaming up with Major League Baseball for two new projects about the Boston Red Sox. For the first time, Netflix will follow an MLB team over the course of a full season. This docuseries will feature unprecedented access to Red Sox players, coaches and executives… pic.twitter.com/1VKdax4Dvt — Netflix (@netflix) February 7, 2024

“This is one of the largest marketing initiatives we have ever undertaken,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said, according to MLB.com. “When we formally began discussing this opportunity nearly 18 months ago, we stressed to our players that the decision to pursue this project would ultimately be up to them. I am proud of our players, [manager] Alex Cora and our baseball operations leadership for having the courage to embrace such a project and open our clubhouse and Fenway Park to a truly global audience.”

Players seem excited about the project as well.

“This is a unique opportunity the players didn’t want to pass up,” shortstop Trevor Story said, according to MLB.com. “I’ve enjoyed the behind-the-scenes access in Netflix’s other sports documentaries, and now we get to give the fans an unparalleled look at the passion, sacrifice and hard work it takes to be a Major League Baseball player.”

I’m super pumped about this. While I’m not a Red Sox fan per se, the ESPN 30 for 30 on the Sox’s 2004 comeback World Series win “Four Days In October” is arguably the greatest sports documentary of all time, so I have high hopes for this project.

Plus all my Yankee fan friends are pissed about it, which is always fun.

Netflix will also be releasing a second documentary on that ’04 team later in 2024, according to MLB.com.