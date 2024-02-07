‘None Of These Candidates’ Beats Nikki Haley In Nevada Primary

The “None of These Candidates” option received more support than former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Nevada Republican presidential primary on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Haley chose to compete in the state-run primary rather than the Nevada GOP-run caucus, which former President Donald Trump is participating in on Thursday instead. The former ambassador brought in 33.4% support in the primary after the “None of These Candidates” option at 60.3%, the AP projected at the time of writing.

Nevada’s GOP had been holding presidential caucuses for decades when former Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signed legislation in 2021 implementing a state-run primary system for such elections. The state Republican Party decided to keep its caucus system, requiring candidates to decide between participating in its contest or the state-mandated primary.

The former ambassador did not compete for the 26 delegates, as the Nevada Republican Party is awarding them proportionally through its caucus results only. (RELATED: The Next Early Nominating State Is Just Around The Corner — And It’s Not South Carolina)

“Even Donald Trump knows that when you play penny slots the house wins,” Olivia Perez-Cubas, national spokesperson for the Haley campaign, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “We didn’t bother to play a game rigged for Trump. We’re full steam ahead in South Carolina and beyond.”

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo endorsed Trump on Jan. 18, adding that he’d vote for “None of These Candidates” in the primary and caucus for the former president two days later, according to The Nevada Independent. The state’s GOP lieutenant governor, Stavros Anthony, made the same pledge, and encouraged Nevada’s voters to do the same.

The top vote getter in Nevada’s 2014 Democratic primary for governor was “None of These Candidates,” which secured nearly 30% support compared to the eventual nominee Bob Goodman’s 25% of the share.

President Joe Biden overwhelmingly secured the Democratic primary with 90% support, according to the AP’s projections. The Democratic Party of Nevada, which did not hold a caucus, will award its 36 delegates via the state-run primary’s results.

Along with Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott were scheduled to compete in the primary before suspending their respective campaigns in the fall. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum would’ve participated in the caucus with Trump.

The next state to hold its nominating contest is South Carolina, Haley’s home state, where she’s hoping for a big turn out. Trump is currently leading the former ambassador by 27 points in the RealClearPolitics average for the Palmetto State’s primary on Feb. 24.

Many of South Carolina’s top Republicans are supporting Trump’s bid, including Scott, Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rep. Nancy Mace, Rep. Russell Fry, Rep. Jeff Duncan, Rep. Joe Wilson and Rep. William Timmons. Haley has secured the backing of Rep. Ralph Norman.

