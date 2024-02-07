World

Senior Hamas Official Killed In Targeted Strike, Terror Group Says: REPORT

Screen Shot Of Ruins Of Car Allegedly Struck by IDF

Screenshot/Twitter/@JoeTruzman

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Hamas announced the death of Majdi Abdel-Al, a senior police officer of the terror group, from an alleged airstrike on his car Wednesday, The Times of Israel reported.

The purported airstrike targeted and hit the car that Abdel-Al was driving in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, the outlet noted. Abdel-Al was the chief of the terror organization’s special police forces, The Jerusalem Post reported. (RELATED: IDF Kills Top Hezbollah Official Ali Hussein Barji In Air Strike At Funeral)

Video of the allegedly stricken car appeared to show a crowd pouring water into the ruins of the vehicle to quash a fire.

An image alleged to be of Abdel-Al was shared on Twitter by Joe Truzman, a senior analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies who specializes in Palestinian armed groups.

Truzman also shared another video on Twitter alleging that “the IDF carried out a targeted strike on a vehicle in the Rafah governorate.”

This video appeared to show a crowd surrounding the remains of the still-smoking ruins of the car and a people taking a large white bag into an ambulance.

The Israel Defense Forces has yet to formally confirm the allegations or comment on this development.