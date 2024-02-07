Senior Hamas Official Killed In Targeted Strike, Terror Group Says: REPORT

Hamas announced the death of Majdi Abdel-Al, a senior police officer of the terror group, from an alleged airstrike on his car Wednesday, The Times of Israel reported.

The purported airstrike targeted and hit the car that Abdel-Al was driving in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, the outlet noted. Abdel-Al was the chief of the terror organization’s special police forces, The Jerusalem Post reported. (RELATED: IDF Kills Top Hezbollah Official Ali Hussein Barji In Air Strike At Funeral)

Video of the allegedly stricken car appeared to show a crowd pouring water into the ruins of the vehicle to quash a fire.

דיווח: חוסל מג’די עבד אלעאל, מפקד הכוחות המיוחדים של משטרת רפיח בחמאס! pic.twitter.com/6G4zAx94Sm — יענקי כהן | Yanki Coen (@yankicoen) February 7, 2024

An image alleged to be of Abdel-Al was shared on Twitter by Joe Truzman, a senior analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies who specializes in Palestinian armed groups.

Palestinian media reports Hamas police officer Majdi Abdel al was killed in the strike. https://t.co/Xd8O0qZUL7 pic.twitter.com/wSJfZzP6Y5 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 7, 2024

Truzman also shared another video on Twitter alleging that “the IDF carried out a targeted strike on a vehicle in the Rafah governorate.”

The IDF carried out a targeted strike on a vehicle in the Rafah governorate. pic.twitter.com/WuJxrvtml2 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 7, 2024

This video appeared to show a crowd surrounding the remains of the still-smoking ruins of the car and a people taking a large white bag into an ambulance.

The Israel Defense Forces has yet to formally confirm the allegations or comment on this development.