‘Something Will Happen’: Paul McCartney Explains How ‘Freezing’ Car Crash Inspired Iconic ‘Beatles’ Song ‘Love Me Do’

Famous musician Paul McCartney explained Wednesday how a winter car crash he experienced with his bandmates drove the Beatles to success.

McCartney explored the incident that inspired the band’s debut single “Love Me Do” in the first episode of the second season of his podcast “McCartney: A Life in Lyrics.” McCartney said the Beatles turned to the phrase “something will happen,” a mantra that emerged from a minor car crash that stranded the four in a snowbank, throughout the band’s career.

“We always related back to this accident we’d had on the motorway going up from London up to Liverpool where we’d skidded off into the snow, down a bank with our van, and at the bottom of the van were this, ‘How the hell are we ever gonna get home? It’s snowing. We’re freezing,'” McCartney said. “And someone in the group said, ‘Well, something’ll happen.’ And it was like, that became a mantra.”



McCartney related the phrase to the immediate popularity of the Beatles‘ breakout song “Love Me Do,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released in the U.S. in 1964. The 81-year-old singer explained that the Beatles did not strive for the success they made, reiterating that “something will happen.” (RELATED: ‘Interference In The Workplace’: Paul McCartney Reveals How The Beatles ‘Dealt With’ Yoko Ono)

“There were all sorts of things, as I say, that you instinctively knew. Don’t try too hard. Don’t work too hard at reaching for it. ‘Cause the more you reach, the more it’ll recede,” McCartney said. “Just kid on that you don’t even want it. Something will happen.”