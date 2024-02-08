Ex-Sen. Al Franken, Who Resigned Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Will Play Senator On TV Show

Former Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken will play a senator in an upcoming Netflix comedy about the White House, Deadline revealed Wednesday.

The series is called “The Residence” and is part of the Shondaland universe, run by television mogul Shonda Rhimes, Deadline revealed. Franken will apparently portray the character of Aaron Filkins, a Washington State senator, in the “screwball whodunnit” upstairs-downstairs-backstairs murder-mystery comedy about the White House residence.

Franken’s casting might not come as a surprise to everyone, as the former senator was one of the original writers for “Saturday Night Live” and is a long-time comedian to some. Franken was pushed out of office in 2017 during the height of the #MeToo movement after a string of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

Al Franken to play senator in Netflix comedic drama about the White House https://t.co/RT640UvlRc — Guardian culture (@guardianculture) February 8, 2024

But none of the above stopped Rhimes from putting Franken in the series, where he’ll perform alongside heavyweights like Uzo Aduba and Giancarlo Esposito, who was cast in a role originally given to the late Andre Braugher. (RELATED: Post-Boob Scandal, Al Franken Finds New Home Bothering Radio Listeners)

“I couldn’t be prouder and more honored to be stepping into Shondaland’s The Residence for someone that I loved and respected and cherished in Andre Braugher,” Esposito told Deadline. “To be afforded the opportunity to create in his honor with this incredible team extends the depth and breadth of his legacy through all of us who loved him so dearly.”

Production on the series started in January, but we probably won’t see an episode until at least the start of 2025, Netflix noted.