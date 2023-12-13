Famous Actor From ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Dead At 61

Andre Braugher, famous for his role on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” died Monday after a brief illness, at the age of 61.

Braugher was instantly recognized by his deep voice and expressive personality. The two-time Emmy-winning actor left his mark on Hollywood with a series of memorable television performances. He was best known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” where he shared his talents with fans from 2013 until 2021, according to Variety. News of his death was confirmed by his publicist, Jennifer Allen.

Rest in peace André Braugher, you will always be remembered 💔 pic.twitter.com/hV56oSaDNu — Chombe (@Chombe1080) December 13, 2023

Braugher also appeared on “Homicide: Life on the Street,” and took home an Emmy for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton on the hit NBC series. He was credited for his intense performance on the police drama, and was instantly a favorite.

The talented actor continued to shine in his role on FX’s 2006 television series, “Thief,” which led to another Emmy win for the star.

Braugher’s long career in Hollywood kicked off with his first role as Thomas Searles, a Union soldier in “Glory.” He then appeared in the made-for-television revival of “Kojak.”

Some of Andre Braugher’s best moments on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ have been put together to honor him after his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/xzbmTs0zAr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 13, 2023

His other credits include playing a detective in “Hack,” where he stayed from 2002 – 2004, and a role as a psychiatrist on “House, M.D.” He then stepped in as the supporting actor for “Men of a Certain Age,” for which he received two Primetime Emmy nominations, according to Variety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Braugher (@andrebraugher)

The famous actor appeared in a number of feature films, including roles in “City of Angels,” “Frequency,” “Poseidon,” “Primal Fear,” “Duets,” “The Mist,” and “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.” He also starred in “Salt” and “The Gambler,” according to Variety.

Braugher was highly respected as an accomplished actor, but in an interview prior to his passing, he spoke of how he prioritized his role as a family man, above all-else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Braugher (@andrebraugher)

“It’s been an interesting career, but I think it could have been larger,” Braugher told Variety.

“I think it could have spanned more disciplines: directing, producing, all these other different things. But it would have been at the expense of my own life,” he said. (RELATED: Pop Superstar Dies At 36)

Tributes are pouring in from fans, friends, and loved ones on social media as they mourn the loss of a true talent.

Braugher is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, his “Homicide” co-star, Ami Brabson. He is also survived by his sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, as well as his brother Charles Jennings, and his mother Sally, according to CBC.