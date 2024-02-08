Judge Denies Peter Navarro’s Request To Stay Out Of Prison

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta denied former White House official Peter Navarro’s bid to stay out of prison while he appeals his conviction of contempt of Congress.

Navarro was sentenced to four months in jail and ordered to pay a fine of $9,500.00. Mehta denied Navarro’s appeal, saying Navarro must serve his sentence on the date ordered unless the federal appeals court steps in.

“Defendant’s request for release pending appeal is denied,” Mehta ruled. “Unless this Order is stayed or vacated by the D.C. Circuit, Defendant shall report to the designated Bureau of Prisons (“BOP”) facility on the date ordered by the BOP.” (RELATED: How Does Former Trump Advisor Peter Navarro’s Prison Sentence Stack Up To Historical Precedent?)

BREAKING: Judge MEHTA has *rejected* Peter Navarro’s bid for release pending appeal of his criminal contempt conviction.https://t.co/lzkGw1VCgN pic.twitter.com/b878aGhtYR — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 8, 2024

Mehta ruled that Navarro could not use the argument of “executive privilege,” saying it is not a “magical incantation” or “get out of jail free card” to defy the Congressional subpoena.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) previously argued that Navarro should face six months in jail and pay a $200,000 fine for failing to comply with the subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. Prosecutors alleged Navarro “exacerbated” the “assault” on the rule of law by defying the subpoena, stating his “defiance and contempt deserves severe punishment.”

Navarro was indicted in June of 2022 after declining to testify during his deposition and did not produce documents requested by the select committee.