‘Not A Good Day For America’: Key Trump Ally Peter Navarro Reacts To Historic Sentencing

Former President Donald Trump’s key ally Peter Navarro reacted Friday on Fox News to his historic sentencing, saying it was “not a good day for America.”

Navarro appeared on “Hannity” to discuss his recent sentencing and its apparent change of precedent for the Department of Justice. Fox News host Sean Hannity questioned the Trump ally on the sentencing, highlighting that President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, had received the same contempt of Congress but did not get a similar punishment.

Navarro said the DOJ is not “messing around,” claiming that they are allegedly attempting to put Trump in prison along with him. The Trump ally additionally highlighted that he was the “first senior White House advisor” to be charged with the “alleged crime” of defying a subpoena, giving his stance on why he believes the sentencing is “violating” the Constitution.

“Sean, if anybody thinks they’re not trying to put Donald Trump in prison for seven hundred years, then you just need to look at what they did to me yesterday. They’re not messing around. Four months in prison. They even want to put me in prison before I can, I can have my appeal in this case. And they want Trump in prison, and out of the Oval Office, and they want folks like me not to be able to help him out,” Navarro said.

“I am the first senior White House advisor … ever to be charged with this alleged crime. And the irony here, Sean, the irony is that the Department of Justice itself has maintained a policy for more than 50 years that says that senior advisers, like me, absolutely cannot be compelled to testify before Congress. Why? Because it violates the constitutional separation of powers and interferes with the ability of executive privilege to provide, to provide effective presidential decision-making. And that’s where we stand right now.”

“I have a great case that will go, and I’ve said from day one, Sean, day one, that this is going to the Supreme Court. It’s what they call a case of first impressions that has significant constitutional issues. Can Congress compel senior aides to testify? The answer is no according to DOJ policy. And then there’s other issues related to that. It’s was just the oddest thing where Joe Biden himself intervened in this case to say that he can strip Donald Trump of executive privilege as soon as he assumes office, which is ludicrous. Brett Kavanaugh has already said that is ludicrous,” Navarro stated.

Navarro continued to state that the prison sentence is not only a “death sentence” for his age, but emphasized on his previous work with Trump. (RELATED: Trump Ally Peter Navarro Sentenced To Prison After Biden DOJ’s Unprecedented Move)

“But I want folks to know, they can come after me, they can come after Trump, and they can come after you. And four months in prison at my age is effectively a death sentence if you look at the average lifespan in America. This, to me, is why you’ve got to elect Donald Trump in 2024, and get him into the Oval. Because as you’ve been eloquent about, Sean, our economy’s in shambles, our border is in shambles, our enemies are upon us,” Navarro stated.

“When I was in the White House for four years … I helped him save hundreds of thousands of lives during the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs were created. And what do I get for that? I get prosecution for a crime nobody’s ever been charged with, four months in prison, and now they even want to deny me my freedom while I appeal this case all the way up to the Supreme Court. So this is not — yesterday was not a good day for America.”

Navarro was sentenced to four month in prison on Thursday for contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. In addition to his jail time, the Trump ally was demanded to pay a fine of $9,500, with presiding Judge Amit P. Mehta saying his position was not a “magical incantation” or a “get out of jail free card” to defy the request.