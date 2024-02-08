Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Spiking Pregnant Wife’s Drink With Abortion Drug: REPORT

Mason Herring, a 39-year-old Houston-based attorney, acknowledged Wednesday that he had spiked his pregnant wife’s drink with an abortion-inducing drug back in 2022, multiple outlets reported.

Herring attempted to give the abortion drugs to his wife on multiple occasions, encouraging his wife to drink water that appeared “cloudy” or “dirty,” according to Law and Crime. His wife became ill shortly after consuming the drink, and gave birth to the couple’s third child, Josephine, 10 weeks early, ABC13 News reported.

Herring made this plea of accepting that he had injured a child and assaulted a pregnant woman in exchange for a sentence of 180 days in jail and 10 years of probation, Law and Crime noted. This plea deal downgraded the initial charge of felony assault to induce abortion, ABC News reported. (RELATED: Biden Says He Opposes ‘Abortion On Demand,’ But Supports Roe During Fundraiser: REPORT)

“I do not believe that 180 days is justice for attempting to kill your child seven separate times. For two years, my husband has overly denied this assault, and I’m grateful today that he has finally admitted to his guilt,” Catherine Herring, Mason’s estranged wife, said, the outlet reported. Catherine added that her husband had cut off her and the three children financially.

Catherine said she had video and text messages that proved that Mason tried to poison her more than once by pouring the powder form of an abortion-inducing drug into her water, ABC News reported. A private lab also reportedly tested and confirmed that there was abortion medicine inside the water.

Herring’s jail sentence is set to begin on March 1, Law & Crime reported.