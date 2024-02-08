Nick Adams’ Commandments For Alpha Males

An excerpt from Adams’ new book, ‘Alpha Kings,’ Available Now For Purchase HERE

Success is a low-maintenance woman, not a hot one Balls and brilliance will get you further than your body An alpha male is never dominated by anything or anyone. He does the dominating. Alpha males don’t go with the flow. They ARE the flow. The female form will consume you if you do not assert yourself Get a prenup, or don’t get married at all The denial of sex by the male is the most alpha act Don’t tell a woman everything. Some things in life should only be shared with your father, your brother, your son, and your butcher (RELATED: Rogue Hog Turns Tables, Kills Butcher) An alpha male doesn’t abandon his family Alpha males don’t take unnecessary risks with their lives If you want to make everyone happy, don’t be an alpha male. Sell ice cream Never apologize Competition is good, but being super competitive in everything you do is a childlike quality. Real alphas are relaxed and confident The most successful alpha males are not ostentatious In a relationship, put your foot down early Treat your children like adults, from the age of five Consider marrying women from cultures that respect and honor men (RELATED: Iran’s Morality Police Resumes Enforcing Hijab On Women After Nationwide Protests) Put your purpose in God and country above all else Display emotional control, and never show vulnerability or weakness, and always double down Alpha males just say NO to the snip (RELATED: ‘Our Country Is Turning Into Afghanistan’: Men In Liberal Cities Scramble For Vasectomies After Roe Overturned) Body language is important, as it reflects your mind and spirit Always keep betas close because they make the best followers, but don’t make the mistake of promoting them to a leadership role because it will come back to bite you Alpha males are servant leaders — they don’t just fight for themselves, they fight for their tribe Border on overconfidence; ego is your friend Teach your boys to be men before the world teaches them to be women (RELATED: Elementary School Prohibits Teachers From Telling Parents If Their Child Is Transgender) Alphas don’t need to take victory laps or spike the ball. Just remain cool, confident and steadfast. Act like you’ve been there before You earn respect, not by blending in, but by standing out. Not by going to TGI Fridays, but by going to Hooters Dress more “daddy”, less dad The value of one’s word is bigger than the value of a contract. Your word is your bond Be aroused by women that work hard for you and your children and are loyal to a fault — not for the ones with the best makeup and nails and biggest Instagram account In a woman, an alpha male needs an asset, not a liability; a partner, not a passenger An alpha male refuses to be disrespected, and will let his displeasure be known You’re the catch, not her A man who cares more about his Jordans than his bank account cannot be an alpha An alpha male is always the boss. His word is final and should not be questioned

Nick Adams is a best-selling author, Presidential appointee and social media influencer. He runs the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness. He can be followed on Twitter and Facebook.

