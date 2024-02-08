Conrad Mainwaring Sentenced To 11 Years In Jail After Pleading Guilty To Sexual Abuse Charges: REPORT

Former Olympian Conrad Mainwaring has been sentenced to an 11-year term in state prison, marking the culmination of decades of sexual abuse allegations, ESPN reported.

Mainwaring, who represented Antigua in the 1976 Olympics, was sentenced after admitting guilt to 14 counts of indecent assault and battery, involving more than 50 victims, dating back to the mid-1970s, according to ESPN. The case took place mere miles from a summer camp in Massachusetts, where he reportedly exploited his position as a camp counselor and track coach to deceive young athletes.

The court’s decision ensures Mainwaring will be closely monitored upon his release, including mandatory registration as a sex offender and strict prohibitions against contact with minors and his victims. (RELATED: Transgender Social Media Star Pleads Guilty To Child Abuse: REPORT)

The case against Mainwaring began following a two-year investigation by ESPN, which found more than 50 individuals claiming that Mainwaring had sexually assaulted them as boys and young men, according to the outlet.

During the plea hearing, several victims were allowed to confront Mainwaring directly and give statements describing their accounts of the abuse charges, according to ESPN.