Detroit Pistons Cut Lottery Pick Killian Hayes After He Requested A Trade

The Detroit Pistons are releasing young 2020 lottery pick Killian Hayes after he requested to be traded from the struggling team, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Hayes’ representation apparently made the 22-year-old guard’s trade wishes known to Piston leadership, the Detroit Free Press reported Sunday. Apparently unable, or perhaps just unwilling, to find a trade partner for him, the Pistons kicked him to the curb.

The Detroit Pistons are releasing 2020 No. 7 pick Killian Hayes, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024



It’s a somewhat shocking, but undoubtedly hilarious, development and maybe the first time that I’ve seen such a young guy who was drafted so high get cut like this.

I highly respect it from Detroit. They may be trash this year but at least they’re willing to make the hard decisions. You don’t want to be here? Ok, we have a team that’s interested in you. They practice at the local LA Fitness, get the hell out of here kid. (RELATED: Title Contending 76ers Grab Star Guard Buddy Hield In Blockbuster Deadline Deal: REPORT)

The Pistons spent a high pick on Hayes, selecting him seventh overall out of France in the 2020 draft. It was a gamble to take a kid who’s never played high school or college ball so high, and clearly, it didn’t pay off.

Detroit missed out on some serious studs who got taken after Hayes too. The Sacramento Kings selected star guard Tyrese Halliburton 12th overall and all he’s done is emerge as a serious superstar, making his second straight All-Star team this year as a starter.

The Philadelphia 76ers also selected Tyrese Maxey 21st overall and the guard has broken out as one of the best scorers in the league, currently averaging over 25 points per game in his first All-Star season.

Hayes, on the other hand, was averaging less than seven points per game this year in a down year after his career-best 2023 year in which he still only averaged 10.3 points, per Basketball Reference.