Detroit Pistons Cut Lottery Pick Killian Hayes After He Requested A Trade

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
The Detroit Pistons are releasing young 2020 lottery pick Killian Hayes after he requested to be traded from the struggling team, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Hayes’ representation apparently made the 22-year-old guard’s trade wishes known to Piston leadership, the Detroit Free Press reported Sunday. Apparently unable, or perhaps just unwilling, to find a trade partner for him, the Pistons kicked him to the curb.


It’s a somewhat shocking, but undoubtedly hilarious, development and maybe the first time that I’ve seen such a young guy who was drafted so high get cut like this.

I highly respect it from Detroit. They may be trash this year but at least they’re willing to make the hard decisions. You don’t want to be here? Ok, we have a team that’s interested in you. They practice at the local LA Fitness, get the hell out of here kid. (RELATED: Title Contending 76ers Grab Star Guard Buddy Hield In Blockbuster Deadline Deal: REPORT)

The Pistons spent a high pick on Hayes, selecting him seventh overall out of France in the 2020 draft. It was a gamble to take a kid who’s never played high school or college ball so high, and clearly, it didn’t pay off.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 23: Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons has the ball Minnesota Timberwolves during the season opening game at Target Center on December 23, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Pistons 111-101. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Detroit missed out on some serious studs who got taken after Hayes too. The Sacramento Kings selected star guard Tyrese Halliburton 12th overall and all he’s done is emerge as a serious superstar, making his second straight All-Star team this year as a starter.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 06: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates in the second half of the 132-129 win over the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers also selected Tyrese Maxey 21st overall and the guard has broken out as one of the best scorers in the league, currently averaging over 25 points per game in his first All-Star season.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 25: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball in the first half while defended by Ben Sheppard #26 of the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Hayes, on the other hand, was averaging less than seven points per game this year in a down year after his career-best 2023 year in which he still only averaged 10.3 points, per Basketball Reference.