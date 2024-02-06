Detroit Basketball Is Unprecedently, Horrifically Bad

Detroit basketball is suffering through what is quite possibly the worst collective period in basketball history.

The Detroit Pistons, a storied franchise with a rich past, is on pace for the worst record in the NBA’s history. Through 49 games the team is 6-43, currently good for 4th worst winning percentage of all time. In December they broke the most undesirable of league records with their historically bad 28th loss in a row.

On the amateur side, the city’s D1 NCAA basketball team the Detroit Mercy Titans are winless through 24 games. Their 24 losses are already tied for the most in school history and they still have seven games to go.

The city of Detroit is lucky their Lions have finally broken out under Dan Campbell because otherwise, this once great sports town would have absolutely nothing. In hockey, I guess the Red Wings are ok, but as for baseball, the Tigers suck. (RELATED: ‘May Have Been Our Only Shot’: Dan Campbell Slaps Lions With Brutal Honesty)

It’s baffling to see one city going through it as much as the Big D. Their basketball teams are a collective 6-67. The Pistons have been so bad some of their bright young stars, like Killian Hayes, want out.

BREAKING: Killian Hayes wants a new team “Killian Hayes’ camp, per a source, would prefer the fourth-year point guard land with a new team. The Pistons seem to agree.” (Via https://t.co/DErN6QVL3N) pic.twitter.com/1uBFylL9MG — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 4, 2024

The Pistons are a far cry from their Bad Boy days when they were kicking ass and winning rings.

As for the college boys, they’ve been miserably bad as well. It’s almost impressive. I know basketball is competitive and these guys aren’t trying to lose, but I feel like in 24 games you’d have to accidentally win one by the law of averages alone.