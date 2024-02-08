Two Passenger Aircraft Collide On Tarmac, Disrupting Travel: REPORT

Two passenger aircraft reportedly collided Thursday morning on a tarmac at Logan Airport, disrupting travel in Boston.

One JetBlue plane reportedly made contact with an adjacent JetBlue plane while entering a de-icing pad lane, a statement from the airline said, according to Boston 25 News.

One of the aircraft reportedly suffered damage to its winglets, while the other aircraft suffered damage to its tail section. Both planes were taken out of service for repairs, the outlet reported. Photographs captured by passengers showed damage to one of the plane’s wings.

Two JetBlue A321s collide on the ground during taxi at Boston Logan Airport. pic.twitter.com/TAtIC7fDYF — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) February 8, 2024

No passengers or crew members were injured as a result of the collision, according to the outlet. Passengers aboard the two flights, 777 to Las Vegas and 551 to Orlando, will be flown to their destinations via a different plane, Boston 25 News reported.

JetBlue released a statement regarding the incident as its cause has not yet been identified.

“Safety is JetBlue’s priority, and we will work to determine how and why this incident occurred,” the airline said, according to the outlet.

Dave Sauter, a passenger on one of the aircraft involved in the incident, said that he was traveling to Las Vegas to work at a Super Bowl event. He told Boston 25 News that the plane was full at the time of the collision.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it had launched an investigation into the collision and summarized the incident in a statement.

“JetBlue Flight 777, an Airbus A321neo’s left winglet struck the right horizontal stabilizer of JetBlue Flight 551, an Airbus A321, around 6:40 a.m., local time on Thursday, February 8, while on the deicing pad at Boston Logan International Airport,” the FAA stated. “The FAA will investigate.”