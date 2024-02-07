Finnish Airline Will Weigh Passengers Before Boarding Plane

Finnish airline Finnair started weighing passengers with their carry-on luggage Wednesday as part of a new study.

The airline said it is conducting several voluntary weigh-ins within the next few months to better determine how heavy the aircraft is before take-off, Barrons reported.

An airline has announced it will begin weighing passengers with their carry-on luggage in order to better estimate the plane's weight before take-off. The controversial move comes from Finnish carrier Finnair, who told media they began…

“Measurements began at Helsinki Airport this week on Monday … So far, more than 500 volunteer customers have participated in the weigh-ins,” Finnair spokeswoman Kaisa Tikkanen said.

The voluntary weigh-ins are scheduled for February, April and May, Finnair said, according to the outlet.

Flight balance calculations require airlines to know the “weight of the aircraft itself and the weight of fuel, checked baggage and cargo, onboard catering, water tanks, and of course customers,” Finnair said. Airlines can use average weights provided by aviation authorities or collect their own data, according to the outlet. (RELATED: CBS Sports Host Says All Her Underwear And Bras Were Stolen From Checked Bag)

“The collected data is not linked in any way to the customer’s personal data,” Satu Munnukka, head of ground processes at Finnair, said. “Only the customer service agent working at the measuring point can see the total weight, so you can participate in the study with peace of mind.”

This is not the first time an airline has conducted its own weigh-ins to improve a plane’s performance. In an effort to promote fuel efficiency, New Zealand asked more than 10,000 travelers in May 2023 to participate in a weight survey before boarding an international flight.