‘The Worst Time Of My Life’: Dakota Johnson Dishes On Her Short Stint In ‘The Office’

Dakota Johnson recounted her time on the set of “The Office” series finale during an interview Thursday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Before her rise to fame with the “Fifty Shades” film series, Johnson and Seth Meyers had roles in the finale, Johnson as a fresh-faced accountant, and Meyers contributing a parody of his “Weekend Update” segment from “Saturday Night Live.” Johnson admitted she was a fan of “The Office” and seized the opportunity to participate in the final episode. However, she humorously recounted the experience as unexpectedly taxing, having anticipated a brief cameo only to find herself on set for a fortnight, with minimal screen presence.

“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” Johnson told Meyers. “They were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ And I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks. And I’m barely in the fucking show.”

Reflecting on the set’s atmosphere during the show’s concluding days, Johnson described a somber vibe on set. “There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other. And I’m coming in like ‘So excited to be here!’ No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a fuck … I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.” (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Says Show Was ‘Fearless’ But She ‘Probably Couldn’t Make’ It Today)

The finale wasn’t just a milestone for Johnson and Meyers but also marked the return of series stalwarts like Steve Carell, B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling, alongside a roster of guest stars including Rachael Harris, Joan Cusack and Ed Begley Jr., according to Variety.

In a related development, Bryan Cranston, who directed a memorable episode in the show’s ninth season, recently broached the idea of a reunion film with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, hinting at a potential new horizon for “The Office” universe. The prospect of revisiting the world of “The Office” took a more concrete shape early 2024 with the announcement that Greg Daniels, the original showrunner, was spearheading a reboot initiative.