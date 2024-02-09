CNN Reporter Calls Out Biden For Spreading False Claims About Special Counsel Report

A CNN reporter called out President Joe Biden on Friday for spreading false claims about the findings of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report.

Hur declined to pursue criminal charges against Biden despite alleging him having willfully possessed classified information covering important national security matters, according to his report. Hur said Biden, if forced to sit trial, “would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Hur also said it would be “difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him—by then a former president well into his eighties—of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

Biden tried to downplay the findings of the report in a surprise speech Thursday night in which he tried to address concerns about his memory. Biden said he keeps a rosary in memory of his son Beau before he appeared to forget the church parish it came from, resulting in just silence.

Biden then said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the “president of Mexico.”

Biden also made claims that completely flew in the face of the findings of Hur’s report regarding documents found at his home, according to CNN’s White House correspondent, Min Jung “MJ” Lee.

“MJ, in the president’s remarks about the report itself, there are some things he said that didn’t actually match with the report. What were they?” CNN’s Phil Mattingly asked.

“Yeah, a couple of things from our colleague, Daniel Dale, that I think are worth highlighting on air. For one, the president said that everything that was discovered in his home were in filing cabinets that were either locked or able to be locked. Well, the report says, yes, there were some documents that were inside of cabinet drawers, but there were other documents, including ones related to Afghanistan, found in an unsealed and badly damaged box inside the garage. Some of these photos obviously show the bad shape that some of these things were in. He said that there were notebooks, too, that were in unlocked drawers in the office and den of the president’s Wilmington home. Something else that the president said. He said that none of the documents were high-classified,” MJ Lee said.

“But if you look at the report, it specifically says that some of these documents were marked as top-secret, sensitive, compartmented information, which is a high level of classification, and that there were some notebooks that contained information that were also at this level. Just the last thing I would point out, too: The president said in his remarks yesterday that he didn’t share any classified information with his ghost writer. This is the ghost writer who helped him work on his memoir,” Lee continued. (RELATED: Biden’s Feisty Press Conference Didn’t Quite Line Up With The Report He Sought To Play Down)

“Well, the report explicitly says the opposite. It says that the president shared information, some of which were classified, with this ghost writer, and read from some notebooks, including notes that came from meetings in the Situation Room. So, clearly, the president was trying to defend himself, but there were some comments that were contradictory to the details that were in this long report,” she added.

Calls to invoke the 25th Amendment have since echoed on social media, with Fox News contributor and editor at The Spectator Ben Domenech tweeted the report “practically screams” invoking the amendment.

New York Post columnist John Podhoretz said the amendment was designed specifically for such an instance as this.

