Cristiano Ronaldo Appears To Rub Rival Team’s Gear On His Crotch After Losing

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to rub a fan’s scarf on his crotch before throwing it back into the crowd following Al Nassr’s 2-0 defeat against club rivals on Thursday.

Al Nassr played league rivals, Al Hilal, which they lost 2-0. Fan footage shows the five-time Ballon d’Or winner walking into the stadium tunnel following the defeat. A fan threw what appeared to be an Al Hilal scarf at the athlete’s feet. Ronaldo picked up the garment and appeared to plunge the team merchandise into his sweaty shorts before throwing it back into the crowd. Al Hilal taunted Ronaldo throughout the game, shouting Lionel Messi’s name whenever the Portuguese player touched the ball, according to ESPN. The outlet has since reached out to the player’s representatives for comment.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star turned 39 on Monday before returning to action in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo is the league’s top scorer this season. However, his team sits in second place behind Al Nassr. (RELATED: Get Your Popcorn! Legendary Soccer Match — Potentially The Most Legendary Of All-Time — Is Officially Set: REPORT)

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr handed Messi’s Inter Miami a 6-0 defeat in a recent friendly that neither played in, according to ESPN. The GOAT (greatest-of-all-time) debate continues and, while Ronaldo might have the most Instagram followers in the world, Messi is the only one with a FIFA World Cup championship.