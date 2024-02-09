Massive Recall Issued Over Everyone’s Favorite Cheese Products

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a major recall Thursday after more than 20 people were hospitalized and two died after eating dairy products.

The FDA told Americans to “not eat, sell, or serve” queso fresco and cotija cheese due to a serious contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The brands included in the recall include: Campesino, Casa Cardenas, Don Francisco, Don Pancho, Dos Ranchitos, El Huache, Food City, H-E-B, La Ordena, Rio Grande, Rizo Bros, Rojos, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Tio Francisco, Trader Joe’s and 365 Whole Foods Market. Sour creams (cremas), yogurts and all cheeses from Rizo Lopez Foods Inc., should be thrown away.

This is a national recall alert and it is an ongoing situation. At least 23 people have required hospitalization, and two people have died as a result of the contamination, the CDC reported. More than 60 products are currently listed on the CDC website, so please review them and throw away any that may be in your home or business. Consumers should clean and sanitize any surfaces the products may have touched. And also avoid any restaurants that may still be serving contaminated products.

Listeria is a serious infection that often starts within two weeks of eating contaminated foods, but can start the same day or up to 10 weeks later, the FDA noted. Many experience mild symptoms, such as fever, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea and tiredness. (RELATED: One Dead, 10 Hospitalized As Listeria Spreads Across Seven States Due To Contaminated Fruit)

In other cases, patients develop severe symptoms such as a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Pregnant women and those aged 65 years or more are most at-risk as the infection is more likely to spread beyond the gut.