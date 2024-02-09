Michael Rapaport Says He Was Wrong About Donald Trump’s Charlottesville Statement

“Boston Public” star Michael Rapaport admitted Friday he was wrong about the Charlottesville narrative involving former President Donald Trump.

Trump gave a speech after an Aug. 2017 protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. In the speech, Trump said there were well-meaning people on both sides of the debate. However, since neo-Nazis were involved in the protest, some falsely claimed Trump said neo-Nazis were “fine people.”

Michael Rapaport admitted on the “Patrick Bet David Podcast” that the media completely misled him when Trump said there were “fine people on both sides.” Rapaport walked back his comments during an appearance on entrepreneur Patrick Bet David’s podcast.

“I was wrong,” Rapaport said.

Holy Shit. Michael Rappaport actually admits he was wrong about Charlottesville. It was a giant media lie. All independent voters need to see this.pic.twitter.com/wYDC4sWAKK — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 9, 2024

The famous actor said he acknowledged his error about the Charlottesville narrative and admitted that he was duped and misspoke.

“One thing about the … Charlottesville that I ranted about, and I was wrong,” he said. “That was so irresponsible.”

He went on to explain his position.

“Because he said you know, ‘there’s good people on both sides,’ and when you see the full quote that wasn’t what he said, and you know I ranted on him hard for that, hard. There’s some video about it, whatever, and I ranted hard,” Rapaport said.

“Imma tell you right now, I won’t vote.”

“I’m not voting for Biden. I’m not voting for Kamala,” Rapaport told the PBD hosts. Rapaport said he would also not vote for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom if he were to run.

Rapaport Further Explains Why He Might Vote For Trump

Michael Rapaport getting at least a little red-pilled is one of my favorite things lately. pic.twitter.com/n7gpQh0uzT — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) February 9, 2024



During a 2017 interview, Trump said those who were not neo-Nazis were “very fine people.” Trump also said “we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence,” referring to the neo-Nazis. (RELATED: Michael Rapaport Faces Backlash After Making ‘Awful’ Joke About Thailand Cave Rescue)

Rapaport took to Twitter in 2017 to rant about how Jared Kushner was the “only Jewish guy in the White House” but was a “fucking mute” with regards to Trump’s falsely reported support of white supremacy and neo-Nazis.