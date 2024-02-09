‘Terrifying’: Newt Gingrich Details What Congress Must ‘Insist’ From Biden To Preserve ‘Survival’ Of US

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich detailed Friday on Fox News what Congress must “insist” from President Joe Biden in order to preserve the “survival” of the United States.

Gingrich appeared on “Hannity” to discuss the recent report by special counsel Robert Hur regarding Biden’s handling of classified documents. While Hur decided to not pursue charges against the president, his report described Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory.” Since the report’s release, Biden has faced increasing doubt regarding his mental health.

Fox Host Sean Hannity asked the former House Speaker his thoughts on the the report and any actions U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland should take. Gingrich stated that the report showed “very clear language” and “clear examples” that are no longer about politics but the “survival of the United States.”

“Well, look, I think the very clear language and the very clear examples that are in the special report put on the table a very straightforward challenge. This is not about politics. This is about the survival of the United States. You have to worry about North Korea, Taiwan, Iran, all of the Middle East, Ukraine. And we’re now told we have a president, based on the Department of Justice report, who really does not get it anymore,” Gingrich stated.

Gingrich then said if Biden doesn’t submit to a congressional demand for a cognitive test, then the 25th Amendment must be implemented. (RELATED: Special Counsel Calls Biden ‘Well-Meaning Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’)

“And this idea that documents happen to be in his garage next to the Corvette, but they were really, okay, I think that’s secondary. Normally I would’ve said this is a big deal, but I think the cognitive part is so much greater a threat to the country that we have to insist that somehow he be tested. If he can’t be tested, then I think that we have to insist that they implement the 25th amendment. I can’t overstate this.”

Gingrich continued to highlight issues within the Biden administration by noting Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s recent disappearance from his position due to a hospitalization that the White House had not been informed about for days. The former House Speaker additionally stated that the idea that Biden could potentially make decisions involving “nuclear war” while being “clearly mentally incompetent” is “terrifying.”

“Nuclear war can be a matter of minutes. The idea that this guy, particularly when he has a secretary of defense who goes AWOL, away without leave, for a week and doesn’t even tell him, well, now we have to ask the question if he had told him, would Joe Biden have remembered? I mean, I think that this is really not funny,” Gingrich stated.

“Woodrow Wilson had a very serious stroke, was totally incapacitated. His wife actually ran the government for about a year, but that was after World War I in a relatively peaceful time, and she literally would not let anyone talk to them. We now have a president who has to make decisions that potentially involve nuclear war. And I think to allow that to be a person who is clearly mentally incompetent is terrifying.”

Biden appeared in a late night press conference Thursday to address the allegations made about his mental state. However, as the president denied forgetting certain details during his interviews with Hur, he appeared to forget the parish that gifted him the rosary he carries to remember the death of his son, Beau Biden. Biden also mixed up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt.

The latest NBC national poll showed that 62% of voters have a major concern over Biden’s mental and physical health.