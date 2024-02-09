Trump Wades Into Bitter Republican Primary With Senate Endorsement

Former President Donald Trump announced that he will be endorsing former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy in the Montana GOP Senate primary rather than Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale, just hours after the congressman announced his campaign on Friday.

Rosendale launched his second bid against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester after losing by 3.5 points in 2018, and he touted his support of the former president in his announcement video while taking several shots at Sheehy. After receiving endorsements from both Republican candidates, Trump threw his support behind the former Navy SEAL, who was recruited by the National Senatorial Campaign Committee (NRSC). (RELATED: Matt Rosendale Announces Long-Awaited Bid For Montana Senate Seat)

“I LOVE MONTANA! Tim Sheehy is an American Hero and highly successful Businessman from the Great State of Montana,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He is strongly supported by our incredible Chairman of the NRSC, Steve Daines, and many other patriotic Senators and Republicans who have endorsed our Campaign to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! I also respect Matt Rosendale, and was very happy to Endorse him in the past – and will Endorse him again in the future should he decide to change course and run for his Congressional Seat.”

“But in this instance, Tim is the candidate who is currently best-positioned to DEFEAT Lazy Jon Tester, and Regain the Republican Majority in the United States Senate. Tim is a Political Outsider, Strong on the Border, the Military/Vets, and our constantly under siege Second Amendment. He will stand tall in the fight against the Radical Left Democrats, who are Destroying our Country. Also, he is far more likely to Defeat Lazy Jon. America First Patriot Tim Sheehy has my Complete and Total Endorsement!,” Trump added.

Mitch McConnell and the Uniparty have controlled the Senate for far too long and are the architects of a $34 trillion debt. It’s time they understand that Montanans don’t take orders from Washington, we send orders to Washington! pic.twitter.com/cUoK9P4aV5 — Matt Rosendale (@MattForMontana) February 9, 2024

Rosendale quickly responded to Trump’s endorsement of Sheehy in a post on X and insisted that he is the best candidate for the job.

“I love President Trump. But he needs actual fighters in the U.S. Senate to enact his Agenda 47 – and that’s me and not Mitch McConnell’s hand pick, Tim Sheehy,” Rosendale wrote. “I’m going to win this primary, defeat Jon Tester in November and together we will Make America Great Again!”

Tester’s seat is characterized by The Cook Political Report as in the “Toss Up” category, along with other contentious races in Arizona and Ohio.

Sheehy has also notched endorsements from Montana’s Gov. Greg Gianforte and Rep. Ryan Zinke, as well as numerous other prominent Republicans nationwide.

“I’m incredibly proud and honored to have the support of President Donald J. Trump as we fight to take back the Senate and defeat Jon Tester,” Sheehy said in a statement. “As conservative political outsiders and successful businessmen, we will never surrender to the radical Left who is destroying our country, and we will always fight for Montanans and put America First!”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.