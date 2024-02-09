Two Dead After Small Plane Attempts Emergency Landing On Highway. Video Shows Fiery Aftermath,

A small plane crashed on a highway Friday afternoon near Naples, Florida, leaving two dead, Friday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

A Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft crashed on I-75, known as the Golden Gate Parkway, around 3:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, according to NBC 2. The plane was flying from Ohio heading to the Naples Airport, the outlet reported.

There were reportedly five people onboard, according to the outlet. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two fatalities. Three other people survived the crash, but it is unknown if they sustained injuries, NBC reported.

The airplane crashed into a vehicle on the highway, creating a fire, Florida Highway Patrol said, according to the Naples Daily News (RELATED: Airplane Reportedly Crashes On Highway. Video Shows Fiery Aftermath).

The aircraft was cleared to make an emergency landing, the outlet reported. The plane was reportedly less than a minute away from landing on the runway at Naples Airport when it crashed.

“We’re clear to land, but we’re not gonna make the runway,” the pilot says in an Air Traffic Control audio recording posted to Twitter. “We’ve lost both engines.”

Videos on Twitter show the fiery aftermath of the crash.

5 CONIRMED ON BOARD IN AIRCRAFT CRASH WITH VEHICLE ON I-75. NAPLES FLORIDA: The aircraft crashed onto Interstate 75 near Naples around 3:15 p.m. ET, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It collided with a vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Five… pic.twitter.com/jJlYGMxWlc — Rob Vendetti (@rob_vendetti) February 9, 2024

. @FHPSWFL covering a plane crash on I-75 in Collier County. The plane impacted the interstate and hit a vehicle. Southbound lanes are closed #Florida pic.twitter.com/OmoKlMEAY3 — Light inthe Darkness (@Darkside2Light) February 9, 2024

Reportedly Naples Fla. Plane crash site in I-75 pic.twitter.com/DKVnIll6Dv — VBL’s Ghost (@Sorenthek) February 9, 2024

“The Federal Aviation Administration has closed a large section of Interstate 75 in Collier County to investigate the crash of an aircraft with two confirmed fatalities,” the Sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The aircraft was owned by Hop A Jet Worldwide, a charter company where people can book flights and pilots who fly private planes to get them to their destination, NBC reported.