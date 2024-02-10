Video Shows Father Fighting Off Man Who Grabbed His 4-Year-Old Child

Video captured a father in Miami who bravely thwarted an alleged attempted abduction of his child Thursday, Local 10 News reported.

The incident occurred at 11:55 a.m. as the family was exiting a CVS Pharmacy, according to Local 10 News. The family’s ordeal began when Nicolas Sternaman, 26, entered the store and made a beeline for the young boy. Surveillance footage captured Sternaman as he attempted to snatch the child, lifting him off the ground by the neck in a bold move to allegedly abduct him.

JUST IN: Florida father fights off man who grabbed his 4-year-old son and tried kidnapping him at a CVS in Miami. The incident happened as the boy was exiting the store with his mother when the creep grabbed the kid and tried running off with him. The creep was identified as… pic.twitter.com/uabhPwEbf6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2024

The child’s father immediately sprang into action and tackled Sternaman, forcing him to release his grip on the boy. Meanwhile, the mother struck the attacker, allowing her son to fall safely. She quickly scooped him up, comforting the shaken child, Local 10 News reported. Sternaman fled the scene and left his jacket behind. Authorities later arrested him as police discovered his permanent address during the investigation. However, David H. Pollack, an attorney for the place the suspect lives in, clarified that Sternaman had no residential or ownership ties to the said place. (RELATED:Video Shows Suspects Attempting To Lure 9-Year-Old Girl Into Van)

Sternaman faces felony charges of aggravated child abuse and battery, the outlet added. His criminal history came to light as Miami Beach police had previously arrested him for petit theft Jan. 3, and he was released on a $150 bond. He had a status hearing scheduled for the morning of the alleged abduction attempt, with a trial for the misdemeanor case set for Apr. 1.