‘Americans Don’t Agree’: NBC Host Pushes Back Against Biden Camp’s Defense Of President’s Mental Fitness

NBC host Kristen Welker pushed back against Biden’s reelection campaign’s defense of the president’s mental fitness Sunday.

Biden campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu defended Biden as mentally competent Sunday on “Meet the Press” as concerns about his cognitive ability rose to a fever pitch following the release of a special counsel report.

“I’m telling you, this guy’s tough. He’s smart. He’s on his game,” Landrieu told Welker. “And as Secretary Mayorkas said a minute ago, when you go in to brief the president, you gotta have your big boy pants on.”

“This kind of sense that he’s not ready for the job is just a bucket of BS that’s so deep your boot will get stuck,” Landrieu said.

“Understood, but Americans don’t agree with what you’re saying,” Welker retorted. “In fact, our NBC News poll found that 76% of voters are concerned about whether the president has the necessary mental and physical health to be president for a second term.”

Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded his investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents Thursday, declining to pursue criminal charges. The special counsel did not charge Biden because he would likely present himself to a jury as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” which would make it difficult to convince jurors that they should convict him of a felony that requires “a mental state of willfulness,” the report read. (RELATED: Video Shows Biden Nearly Fall Again At Philadelphia Event)

Biden held a rare, unexpected press conference Thursday evening to address Hur’s report, sparing with the press and blaming his staff for mishandling the classified documents. The president proceeded to confuse the presidents of Mexico and Egypt, which drew more attention to concerns over his mental faculties.