Video Shows Biden Nearly Fall Again At Philadelphia Event

President Joe Biden nearly fell Friday at a Philadelphia event promoting the creation of clean hydrogen hubs.

Video shows Biden stumble as he walks up the stairs of the stage, grasping the railing to remain standing.

Biden almost wipes out as he takes the stage in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/WYaL1btgiA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2023

The video captures some audience members cheering as Biden catches his balance, with one person’s arms shooting up in a celebratory manner.

Biden previously fell while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One in March 2021, and fell again in June as he walked across the stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

The president’s campaign is reportedly “terrified” of the 80-year-old Biden having a bad fall, Axios reported in September. As concerns grow regarding Biden’s age, his campaign has focused on ensuring that he does not trip by dressing Biden in tennis shoes and shortening staircases. (RELATED: Biden Addresses Concerns He’s Running At 80 Years Old)

Biden has been attending physical therapy sessions since 2021 in an effort to improve his balance, often going to appointments with Drew Contreras, a physical therapist who also worked with former President Barack Obama, Axios reported. The president’s physician has diagnosed Biden with “a combination of significant spinal arthritis” and “mild post-fracture foot arthritis” which have reportedly led to balance problems.

Biden has reportedly admitted in private that he feels “tired,” despite insisting publicly that he remains fit for office.

The president defended himself in September against assertions that he should not run for re-election, claiming that “wisdom” comes with age.