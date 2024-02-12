Al Jazeera ‘Journalist’ Served As Senior Hamas Operative, IDF Says

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Muhammad Washah, an Al-Jazeera journalist, of being a senior Hamas operative after they said they found suspicious photos on his laptop.

Israeli intelligence recovered the laptop in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF’s Arabic spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said on Twitter. The contents of the laptop show he was involved “in the anti-tank missile array” and in research and development of aerial weapons for the terrorist organization, Adraee said. (RELATED: Gaza Freelance Journalists Working For AP And Reuters Allegedly Joined Oct 7 Attack: REPORT)

“A laptop that belonged to Muhammad Washah, an [Al Jazeera] journalist, was recovered by IDF in the northern Gaza Strip. It has pics proving he also serves as a senior Hamas military operative in the anti-tank missile array and in late 2022 he moved to work on R&D of aerial weapons for the organisation. Intelligence analysis carried out on the computer includes photos linking subject to his Hamas activity,” Adraee tweeted.

A laptop that belonged to Muhammad Washah, an @AlJazeera journalist, was recovered by IDF in the northern Gaza Strip. It has pics proving he also serves as a senior Hamas military operative in the anti-tank missile array and in late 2022 he moved to work on R&D of aerial weapons… https://t.co/U2q1mqOWXz — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 11, 2024

The IDF spokesman also posted the photos that he claimed were found in the laptop. The photos appeared to show Washah working as a journalist for Al-Jazeera, posing alongside anti-tank weapons and appearing to be tinkering with various items including a drone.

#عاجل #خاص في الصباح صحفي في قناة #الجزيرة وفي المساء مخرب في حماس! @AJArabic ⭕️خلال نشاط لقواتنا قبل عدة أسابيع داخل احدى معسكرات حماس في شمال قطاع غزة تم ضبط كمبيوتر متحرك يعود إلى المدعو محمد سمير محمد وشاح من مواليد 1986 من البريج حيث يتضح من المستندات ان محمد وشاح هو قائد… pic.twitter.com/s8CX1kOfvP — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 11, 2024

“Who knows how many details we will reveal about the presence of other terrorists in journalistic garb in the near future,” the spokesman wrote in Arabic.

“Hey [Al-Jazeera], we thought your journalists were supposed to give unbiased reports on situations, not actively participate in creating them on the front lines as Hamas terrorists,” the IDF tweeted.