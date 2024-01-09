Gaza Freelance Journalists Working For AP And Reuters Allegedly Joined Oct 7 Attack: REPORT

Two Gaza photojournalists working for media companies allegedly joined in, encouraged and reveled in Hamas’ Oct. 7 breach of the Israeli border, HonestReporting noted Monday.

Ashraf Amra and Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa, who both worked for a variety of mainstream news companies like Reuters and The Associated Press, were alleged participants in the events of Oct. 7 the outlet reported. Video shared by the outlet appeared to show footage allegedly captured by Abus Mostafa of an Israeli soldier being lynched. (RELATED: CNN, AP Photographer Shares Kiss With Hamas Terror Attack Architect In Unearthed Photo)

Mostafa appeared to revel in the moment as he reviewed the footage, allegedly saying, “Look at how they [Hamas terrorists] pulled him [the soldier] out of a tank. There is he is.”

“These are global-scale scenes,” Mostafa appeared to add enthusiastically.

Meet Gazan photojournalist Ashraf Amra. He’s been working for media including @AP & @Reuters. Here he is on Oct. 7 enjoying fellow photojournalist Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa’s footage of an IDF soldier being lynched after they both infiltrated Israel’s border. And there’s more.🧵 pic.twitter.com/Ec31bC3Zuy — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 8, 2024

Abu Mostafa also appeared to excitedly comment on how Hamas terrorists took Israeli civilians hostage and allegedly called on the populace of Gaza to join in the attack on Israel because “It is a one-time event that will not happen again” that one will be able to travel “to our occupied land.”

Abu Mostafa, a freelancer who has been working for Reuters, says: “We were there two hours ago, since the beginning” & details what he saw at the border & in Sderot. He describes the breaking into a room where Israelis were hiding before being taken by Hamas terrorists. pic.twitter.com/5kCAVIglFF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 8, 2024

Some of Abu Mostafa’s photos were selected by mainstream outlets like the New York Times and Reuters to be included in the catalog of their 2023 “Images of the Year” project, HonestReporting noted.

Abu Mostafa’s border photos, one of which seems to show the lynching he had shared on Amra’s Instagram Live, were recently selected by Reuters and The New York Times to be included in their 2023 “Images of the Year.” pic.twitter.com/Z1GAvf7wMf — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 8, 2024

Amra allegedly enjoys very close ties to Hamas, according to the outlet. HonestReporting tweeted that, “In mid-Sept. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh personally visited Amra in an Istanbul hospital,” reportedly saying that he appreciated his role in exposing “the crimes of the occupation.” Amra replied that the injury won’t prevent him from returning to his “national role.”

In mid-Sept. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh personally visited Amra in an Istanbul hospital, reportedly saying that he appreciated his role in exposing “the crimes of the occupation.” Amra replied that the injury won’t prevent him from returning to his “national role.” pic.twitter.com/OyjzWSQITp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 8, 2024

Amra also received an award from Haniyeh back in 2012, the outlet reported.

The high-profile hospital visit was not the first time Haniyeh had honored the veteran photojournalist, to whom he presented an award back in 2012. pic.twitter.com/TtDF4UKu76 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 8, 2024

HonestReporting noted that these alleged connections raise serious questions over whether media outlets who employed these photojournalists “properly” vetted the two freelancers and whether these outlets were aware of these alleged links to the terror organization.