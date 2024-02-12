Beyonce Announces New Album In Super Bowl Ad

Beyoncé set the music world abuzz once again with the announcement of Part II of her acclaimed 2022 album “Renaissance,” in a Super Bowl Verizon ad Sunday.

In a series of captivating teaser videos, the music icon hinted at a country-inspired direction for the upcoming album, scheduled for release on Mar. 29, according to Variety. The teasers have rich references to her illustrious career and showcased Beyoncé engaging with her past works. This included a nod to her 2016 hit album “Lemonade,” and playfully riffing on her name with titles like “Barbey” and “BOTUS.”

The final reveal came via Beyoncé’s Instagram, where she shared a teaser video disclosing the album title and its release date. Subtle hints like a billboard and a car license plate reading “Texas Hold ‘Em” in the teaser suggest a song title that pays homage to Beyoncé’s Texan roots and possibly the album’s country theme. (RELATED: ONWUKA: The Barbie, Beyonce And Taylor Swift Economic Bump Comes With A Hefty Price)

Shortly after the teaser’s release, two new tracks made their way onto streaming services, premiering on Tidal in a nod to Beyoncé’s connection with the platform through her husband, Jay-Z. The songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” blend country elements with Beyoncé’s signature style, featuring acoustic guitars and an orchestral arrangement, respectively. Both tracks bear the creative touch of renowned producer Raphael Saadiq, adding to the anticipation of what promises to be a genre-blending album, Variety reported.

This announcement follows the success of the “Renaissance” album’s first part, which delved into dance and house music, celebrating the Black queer community’s contributions to club culture, according to Variety. Unlike her previous projects, “Renaissance” was released without the visual accompaniments that have become a hallmark of Beyoncé’s work. However, she later captured the essence of her record-breaking “Renaissance” world tour in a part-documentary, part-concert film, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the tour that grossed $579 million.