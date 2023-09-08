Actress Goes Into Labor At Beyoncé Concert On Beyoncé’s Birthday

Actress Sarah Francis Jones went into labor during a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles on Monday night, KTLA reported.

Jones, known for her dancing prowess in hit movies like “Camp Rock” and “Hairspray,” was attending the SoFi Stadium concert with her partner when she started experiencing contractions, KTLA reported.

She noted the contractions began right after Beyoncé’s mute challenge, a famous portion of the singer’s concerts where she sees how quiet the crowd can get.

“I think it was right after the mute challenge,” Jones told the outlet. “Everybody went mute. L.A. did very well … and then I started having contractions.”

Jones and her husband, “The Neighborhood” actor Marcel Spears, assumed the contractions were Braxton Hicks contractions, sometimes referred to as false labor pains, per KTLA.

“I also thought it was Braxton Hicks and she was like ‘I’m feeling Something’ and I said ‘No, no no, it’s early it’ll pass, we’re okay,'” Spears explained. (RELATED: Beyonce Drops Her Nearly-Naked New Album Cover)

Baby Nola, named after her father’s hometown, arrived on Sept. 5, just hours after Beyoncé’s birthday. The September birthday makes her a Virgo, just like Beyoncé. Coincidentally, Spears said Jones’ contractions were the most intense during Beyoncé’s song about the horoscope sign.

“The biggest contractions happened during ‘Virgo’s Groove,'” Spears revealed, per KTLA.

The couple documented the episode and posted the results on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Francis Jones (@cali.aka.sarah)

“If we didn’t record it, I don’t think anybody would believe it,” Spears concluded.