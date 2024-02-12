Doctor Sounds Alarm On Biden’s ‘Mental Lapses’ And ‘Anger’

Dr. Marc Siegel on Monday asserted during a Fox Business interview that President Joe Biden’s verbal missteps and angry outbursts are a sign that his health has deteriorated and called on his doctors to be more transparent about the president’s condition.

Special counsel Robert Hur found that Biden presented himself as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory” during their interviews in a recent report on the president’s handling of classified documents. Siegel told host Stuart Varney that Biden is exhibiting several signs of cognitive decline and demanded “full disclosure” from the president’s doctors on “Varney & Co.” (RELATED: Dems Are Quietly Telling Team Biden He Has To Be Out In Public More After Special Counsel Report)

WATCH:

“We’re not talking about somebody’s grandfather here, we’re talking about the president of the United States,” Siegel asserted. “And one moment of confusion could be all we need for disaster. But that aside, I’d like to see the cognitive assessment over time here, and I’d like to see the MRI… It’s time that we stop calling these gaffes. They’re not really gaffes… they’re mental lapses and they can be tied into a problem with judgment, and they seem to be.”

Biden had a heated press conference on Thursday following the report’s release in which he snapped at reporters’ questions about his memory as well as confusing the leaders of Egypt and Mexico.

Among American adults, 86% believe Biden is “too old” ahead of the 2024 election, compared to 62% who said the same about former President Donald Trump, an ABC News/Ipsos survey released on Sunday found.

Siegel called on other doctors to reveal their findings on Biden’s cognitive capacity. He said it is time for Biden’s annual physical and it should include details on his brain.

“One more thing, his defensiveness on the podium with that press conference, the anger he showed. That’s very typical for someone with cognitive problems. They’re the last to know,” Siegel added.

