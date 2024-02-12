Indonesian Soccer Player Septain Raharja Dies After Being Struck By Lightning During Match

A soccer player in Indonesia has died after being hit by a lightning strike during a Saturday game.

Septain Raharja was struck by lightning during a match between FBI Subang and 2 FLO FC Bandung at Bandung, West Java’s Siliwangi Stadium, according to PRFM News. Footage of the incident shows a bright light flashing followed by Raharja collapsing.

The 35-year-old — who reportedly suffered severe burns — was still breathing after being struck and was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately died.

The lightning came out of a cloud that was only 300 meters above the field, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency in Indonesia, per OutKick.

After his death, multiple teams showed their respects to Raharja, featuring moments of silence and condolences on social media, including from his club.

Believe it or not, lighting striking soccer players has become a norm in the sport.

Last year in Brazil, a 21-year-old soccer player for Uniao Jaiirense, Caio Henrique de Lima Goncalves, was struck by lightning during a game in Parana, according to the Daily Mail. After collapsing on the pitch, he was sent to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Six other players in that same game were reportedly forced to pay a visit to the hospital because of the deadly lightning strike. (RELATED: Woman Placed In Hospital After Falling From Stands During Waste Management Open: REPORT)

A U13 player in Indonesia was also struck by lightning in 2023, OutKick reported. Though he managed to live, he suffered cardiac arrest and lost consciousness for 20 minutes.