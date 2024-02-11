Woman Placed In Hospital After Falling From Stands During Waste Management Open: REPORT

It’s known to be the loudest hole in the sport of golf, but Friday brought us a serious scene during second round play of the Waste Management Open, according to ESPN.

At TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole, a woman took a fall from the stands, which resulted in her being hospitalized, per the outlet.

Taking place in the afternoon, officials cleared out the bleacher area around where she fell.

The woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to officials per ESPN. (RELATED: Doctors Diagnose O.J. Simpson With Prostate Cancer: REPORT)

Hosting the event, the civic organization known as the Thunderbirds issued a statement that said officials “reacted quickly at the scene to give the injured fan immediate medical attention and then provided safe transport to a local medical center for further evaluation.”

“The WM Phoenix Open works closely with local law enforcement, fire and medical organizations and the PGA TOUR to strategically place emergency units throughout tournament grounds to promptly address health and safety situations,” read the statement, per ESPN. “We will provide additional details if or when appropriate out of respect for medical privacy.”

JUST IN: A woman was taken to a hospital after falling at the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open, according to Scottsdale Fire officials. https://t.co/IpLFSFbCd4 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) February 10, 2024

When it comes to the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open, it’s known for having wild crowds and a lot of alcohol involved, however, it’s not known at this time whether or not the woman was drinking.

Sitting nearly 16,000 fans, the 16th hole is the only hole in professional golf that has stands fully enclosing it.