‘He Didn’t Follow His Own Rules’: Jillian Michaels Bashes Gavin Newsom After Move To Florida

Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels blasted Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California during an interview with Bill Maher, saying the potential presidential candidate was why she moved to Florida.

The former “Biggest Loser” star reacted with disbelief when Maher told her he had been trying to get Newsom to seek the presidency “for a long time” during the interview on “Club Random.” Newsom has come under fire over crime in California and the exodus of citizens from that state to red states like Florida. (RELATED: ‘They Didn’t Want To Continue’: DeSantis Recounts Moment When Gavin Newsom’s Wife Stepped In To Shut Down Debate)

“Are you serious? Are we living in Gavin Newsom’s California?” Michaels asked Maher when he mentioned the idea of Newsom for president. “Why?”

“I’m sure your life is just a nightmare,” Maher said before Michaels reminded him she had moved to Florida.

Jillian Michaels explains how Gavin Newsom’s policies led her to move to Florida

Including how Gavin Newsom let out repeat offending criminals and one of them broke into her house in Malibu

Maher, who also hosts a weekly talk show on HBO, admitted that he had briefly considered moving to Florida in 2020 during wildfires in the state, comparing it to contemplating suicide.

“[Former ESPN host] Sage Steele asked me, she was like, what was the moment when you felt like California had lost its mind, and it was a piece of legislation that I can’t recall,” Michaels told Maher.

Maher previously laughed in disbelief when Michaels said life felt “less crazy” in Miami.

“Did it affect your life?” Maher interrupted.

“A bill,” Michaels said, “Isn’t crime affecting our lives? Isn’t homelessness affecting our lives?”

Maher asked how crime affected the life of the former “Biggest Loser” star.

“My house got broken into,” Michaels said.

Michaels noted that Newsom let the alleged perpetrator of the burglary out of jail during COVID.

“It was the guy’s third offense, he broke into our house, he had duct tape and a video camera,” Michaels said. “Anyway, long story, third strike, guy goes to jail, gets let out during COVID. Give me a fucking break.”

“You’re not going to hold PG&E accountable for that fire in 2018,” Michaels continued. “You’re going to decriminalize everything, regulate nothing. You’re prioritizing the craziest shit I’ve ever seen in my life. C’mon, really?

The 2018 wildfires in southern California caused over 250,000 people to evacuate and burned over 111,000 acres. Pacific Gas and Electric has taken the blame for multiple wildfires in California in recent years

Michaels then ripped Newsom for his hypocrisy over COVID rules, including his infamous meal at the French Laundry.

“He didn’t follow his own rules,” Michaels. “If you’re going to be a leader, you lead by example.”

