Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo Now Identifies As A Gingerbread Goddess

Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, daughter of former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, came out as a Gingerbread Goddess in a bizarre video posted Feb. 10 to Instagram.
Kennedy-Cuomo sat cross legged on a beach-side blanket and unwrapped an oversized gingerbread person as she made her big reveal.
“With my body as my child, my soul as my mother, I birth a new me,” she said, as she held the gingerbread closer to her body in a loving embrace.
The video continued.
“The newest me, the truest me, the most authentic me,” she said. “So, this new, happy, healthy, authentic, truthful, loving, proud, shameless, flowing version of me. Oh, I love you. I love you.”
With that, she hugged the gingerbread and declared her love for her new identity.
A description of this new version of Kennedy-Cuomo then followed.
“She flows,” she said.
She then chanted, “I live a life of uplifting love and bliss as the goddess that I am,” three times before affirming her self-love.
“I love my life, I love myself.”
“I love alchemizing love in the people, places and situations that I encounter.”
She looked straight into the camera and said, “Thank you for sharing the love. Happy first birthday to the new me!”
Kennedy-Cuomo captioned the post with motivational messages.
“📝You can rewrite your life’s narrative at anytime. Here and now, I celebrate choosing new narratives and new roles,” she said. (RELATED: Florida Walks Back Policy Permitting Changing ID To Match Gender Identity)
She empowered fans to join her in her newfound state.
“🦸♀️Rather than feeling blessed by or victim to circumstances, this transformative decision empowers you to trust the next chapter of your life because you are now the author.”