Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo Now Identifies As A Gingerbread Goddess

Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, daughter of former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, came out as a Gingerbread Goddess in a bizarre video posted Feb. 10 to Instagram.

Kennedy-Cuomo sat cross legged on a beach-side blanket and unwrapped an oversized gingerbread person as she made her big reveal.

“With my body as my child, my soul as my mother, I birth a new me,” she said, as she held the gingerbread closer to her body in a loving embrace.

“The newest me, the truest me, the most authentic me,” she said. “So, this new, happy, healthy, authentic, truthful, loving, proud, shameless, flowing version of me. Oh, I love you. I love you.”

With that, she hugged the gingerbread and declared her love for her new identity.

A description of this new version of Kennedy-Cuomo then followed.

“She flows,” she said.

She then chanted, “I live a life of uplifting love and bliss as the goddess that I am,” three times before affirming her self-love.

“I love my life, I love myself.”

“I love alchemizing love in the people, places and situations that I encounter.”

She looked straight into the camera and said, “Thank you for sharing the love. Happy first birthday to the new me!”

Kennedy-Cuomo captioned the post with motivational messages.

“📝You can rewrite your life’s narrative at anytime. Here and now, I celebrate choosing new narratives and new roles,” she said. (RELATED: Florida Walks Back Policy Permitting Changing ID To Match Gender Identity)

She empowered fans to join her in her newfound state.

“🦸‍♀️Rather than feeling blessed by or victim to circumstances, this transformative decision empowers you to trust the next chapter of your life because you are now the author.”