REPORT: Researchers Discover WWII-Era Shipwreck At Bottom Of Lake Superior

A WWII-era ship was found at the bottom of Lake Superior, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced Monday.

After over 60 years at the bottom of Lake Superior, a 244-foot bulk carrier called the Arlington was found by Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society and researcher Dan Fountain, according to CBS News. With the help of remote sensing data and a Marine Sonic Technology side-scan sonar, they were able to pinpoint the vessel’s location. ROV (remote operated vehicle) dives were able to identify the Arlington, the outlet reported.

A WWII-era shipwreck was found in over 600 feet of water in Lake Superior, about 35 miles north of the Keweenaw Peninsula. https://t.co/DtxwAX9mb7 — CBS Detroit (@CBSDetroit) February 12, 2024

In April of 1940, the Arlington was carrying wheat headed for Owen Sound, Ontario, according to The Associated Press (AP). Frederick “Tatey Bug” Burke captained the ship on the day of its submerging.

There was dense fog that day, and during a storm, the ship began to take on water, according to The AP.

The ship’s first mate ordered the ship to hug the Canadian North Shore to protect it from the wind and waves, according to The AP. However, Burke countermanded that the ship stay on course and steer into the open lake. Early on May 1, 1940, the Arlington began to sink, and its crew abandoned ship without Burke’s orders. Those who abandoned the Arlington boarded the Collingwood, a large freighter on the same course. Everyone aboard made it safely off the Arlington except Burke, who went down with the ship, The AP reported.

The ship was discovered under 600 feet of water and nearly 35 miles North of Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula, according to CBS. (RELATED: Some Of The Most Epic Stories Of World War II Occurred On Board Ships Nicknamed ‘Tin Cans.’ This Author Brings Those Stories To Life)

“It’s exciting to solve just one more of Lake Superior’s many mysteries, finding Arlington so far out in the lake,” Fountain said in a statement, according to The AP. “I hope this final chapter in her story can provide some measure of closure to the family of Captain Burke.”

Fountain is a diver and shipwreck enthusiast. He has been diving and researching in the Great Lakes for over three decades, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.