RFK Jr. Says Sorry For Offending Family With Super Bowl Ad

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) apologized early Monday for offending his family with his Super Bowl advertisement.

Kennedy’s 30-second advertisement was reminiscent of one of his uncle’s, former Democratic President John F. Kennedy (JFK), during his 1960 presidential campaign. RFK’s ad replaced JFK’s face with his. RFK’s super PAC spent $7 million on the Super Bowl advertisement, which urged viewers to “vote Independent.” Kennedy’s family took to social media Sunday night to complain about the advertisement.

“I’m so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain,” Kennedy wrote on Twitter. “The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God bless you.”

Kennedy’s cousin, Bobby Shriver, first expressed contempt toward the ad on Twitter, stating that his uncle and mother would disapprove of the third party candidate’s “deadly health care views.” RFK Jr. apologized to his cousin directly before posting his general apology, explaining his lack of involvement in making the advertisement and sending Shriver and his family his “sincerest apologies.”

“My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA. She strongly supported my health care work … which he opposes,” Shriver wrote.

“Bobby. I’m so sorry if that advertisement caused you pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Superpac without any involvement or approvals from my campaign. Federal rules prohibit Superpacs from consulting with me or my staff. I send you and your family my sincerest apologies. God bless you,” Kennedy replied to Shriver.

The advertisement, posted three hours before Kennedy’s apology, was still pinned to the presidential candidate’s profile Monday morning. (RELATED: Donald Trump Reveals ‘One Thing’ Required Of His VP)

