Donald Trump Reveals ‘One Thing’ Required Of His VP

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump revealed the “one thing” required of his running mate on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

“When will you announce who your VP is?” Bartiromo asked.

“Not for a while. We have so many great people in the Republican Party, but not for a while,” Trump answered.

“What criteria are you using to identify who your running mate is?” Bartiromo questioned.

“Always, it’s gotta be one thing. It’s gotta be who would be a good president. I mean, you always have to think that because, you know, in case of emergency,” Trump said. “Things happen, right? No matter who you are, things happen. It’s gotta be number one.”

Trump remained tight-lipped when asked who his running mate would be. The former president claimed he has not yet chosen his partner for the top of the ticket but said he has “a lot of good ideas” about who it might be and that he “[speaks] to everybody.” (RELATED: ‘Not Tough Enough’: Trump ‘Probably’ Rules Out Nikki Haley As Running Mate)

Trump mentioned former GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem during the interview. He said Scott was “low key” while campaigning for himself, but noted the South Carolina senator was “much better” at campaigning for Trump following his endorsement of the former president.

“‘Man,’ I said, ‘You’re a much better person for me than you are for yourself,’ because, for himself, he was low key; for me, he’s been a real tiger. He’s been incredible,” Trump said of Scott. “I don’t want anybody to take even any inference, but it’s incredible.”

Trump also admitted, “It could be a lot of people,” when Bartiromo pressed him about Scott, then pivoting to Noem, who he said has been “incredible fighting for [him].”

Trump immediately dismissed reports he was considering Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as his running mate.

“It’s a false story, no. It’s a false story. You know what, I like him a lot. Nope, never.”