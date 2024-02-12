Climate Protesters Harass Biden’s Campaign HQ After He Handed Them A Major Victory

Climate activists protested President Joe Biden’s campaign headquarters in Delaware on Monday weeks after Biden handed the green movement a major victory.

Twenty-one people were arrested after they entered Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, campaign headquarters to demand more aggressive climate policy in a protest organized by the Sunrise Movement, according to the group. The protest occurred about two weeks after the Biden administration handed eco-activists a major victory by announcing a pause on approvals of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals on Jan. 26.

“We are demanding that he end the fossil fuel era, create green union jobs, and prepare for climate disasters,” the group wrote in a post to X, formerly Twitter, accompanied by a video of authorities leading away a handcuffed activist. “Biden, this is your legacy. Time to listen and declare a climate emergency.” (RELATED: Liberal Campaigner Calls ‘Green New Deal’ A Plan To ‘Redistribute Wealth And Power’ From Rich To Poor)

BREAKING: 21 young people just got arrested at Biden’s campaign HQ. We are demanding that he end the fossil fuel era, create green union jobs, and prepare for climate disasters. Biden, this is your legacy. Time to listen and declare a climate emergency. pic.twitter.com/OwCvShJkwG — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) February 12, 2024

The LNG approvals pause, which energy sector experts previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation will likely increase emissions and empower foreign production, is not the only win that the Biden administration has given environmental activists. The White House announced in September 2023 that it is establishing the American Climate Corps, a de facto taxpayer-funded green jobs training program for which the Sunrise Movement had previously advocated.

The organization also played a considerable supporting role in Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, reportedly reaching 3.5 million voters in swing states during that election cycle, according to The Guardian. The environmentalist movement is poised to be a key bastion of political support for Biden again as the 2024 cycle heats up.

The Sunrise political action committee (PAC), which is affiliated with the Sunrise Movement, received $250,000 from the George Soros-linked Democracy PAC and another $500,000 from the Arabella Advisors-managed Sixteen Thirty Fund during the 2020 election cycle, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Arabella Advisors is a Democrat-linked consultancy firm that manages several major funds that donate to liberal causes, including the Sixteen Thirty Fund; some of the funds under Arabella’s umbrella are not required to disclose their donors, according to the Capital Research Center. About 99% of the Sunrise PAC’s spending during the 2020 cycle benefited Democratic politicians, according to Influence Watch.

“Young people won’t support a President who flip flops on climate action and who funds genocide,” the Sunrise Movement wrote in a post to X referencing the administration’s continued support of Israel during its ongoing war with Hamas, a State Department-designated foreign terror organization. “Biden can’t build renewables on Monday, build fossil fuels on Tuesday, and then claim to be climate president. That’s not how science works, and young voters know it.”

The group also called on Biden to disallow evictions and guarantee health care services after natural disasters occur, and to refuse to green light a single new oil or gas well across the U.S.

The White House, the Biden campaign and the Sunrise Movement did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

