Yet Another Harvard University Official Accused Of Plagiarism

An administrator of the Harvard Extension School (HES) was accused of plagiarism in an anonymous complaint sent to the school Friday, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Shirley Greene, an HES administrator who handles Title IX compliance, was accused of 42 instances of plagiarism in her 2008 dissertation, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by the Crimson. The allegations mark the latest plagiarism scandal to hit the university after a string of allegations against high-ranking university faculty members, including former Harvard President Claudine Gay. (RELATED: Red State Governor Signs Bill Rolling Back ‘Diversity, Equity And Inclusion’ Programs)

Some of the allegations against Greene were “plain silly,” but others were “especially worrisome,” Jonathan Bailey, who runs the Plagiarism Today blog and independently reviewed the complaint, told the Crimson. Bailey said the allegations were “definitely enough” to “warrant a thorough review” of Greene’s dissertation.

One of the passages of the complaint compares a summary from Greene of Jean Kim’s theory of Asian American ethnic identity formation to another passage in Janelle Lee Woo’s 2004 dissertation, the Crimson reported. Greene’s dissertation does not cite Woo, however.

The complaint also illustrates a table in Greene’s dissertation that compares stages of “ethnic identity development” in five other scholars’ models, the outlet reported. Woo’s dissertation also contains a passage with a table discussing models with identical descriptions of some academic concepts.

Several other Harvard faculty members have been accused of research misconduct in the past several months.

Gay resigned from her position on Jan. 2 after a multitude of plagiarism accusations. Further, she testified before the House Education Committee Dec. 5 in a hearing on antisemitism on college campuses and refused to say if calling for the genocide of Jews violates the school’s code of conduct, sparking calls for her resignation.

Several billionaires halted funding or association with the university due to the schools’ reaction to antisemitism on campus under Gay.

Khalid Shah, a Harvard professor and neuroscientist, was accused in January of presenting other scientists’ images and data as his own and falsifying data in 44 instances from 2001 to 2003.

Sherri Charleston, Harvard’s diversity and inclusion chief, allegedly plagiarized more than 40 passages throughout her scholarly works, including in her 2009 dissertation and her only peer-reviewed paper. The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, an affiliate of the Harvard Medical School, announced in January it would be retracting six studies and correcting 31 papers as a part of an investigation into several cancer researchers and administrators.

Harvard did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

