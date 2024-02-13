Biden’s Favorite Morning Show Host Says He Would Not Know Year His Mom Died In Effort To Defend POTUS

President Joe Biden’s favorite morning show “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday attempted to defend him by saying that he would not know the year his mom died if asked during a deposition after the president allegedly forgot the year of his son’s passing.

Biden could not remember the year his son Beau passed away during an interview, according to special counsel Robert Hur’s report on the president’s handling of classified documents. Scarborough insisted this is not a sign of cognitive decline as he and his wife would not know the year their respective parents passed away. (RELATED: Dems Are Quietly Telling Team Biden He Has To Be Out In Public More After Special Counsel Report)

“Supposedly, he didn’t remember what year his son died,” Scarborough said. “And this was the most damning thing. I said this yesterday, and maybe it’s just older people, we’ve lived a busy and active life, but nobody is closer to me, nobody’s been closer to me in my life than my mom. If somebody asked me in the middle of a deposition, ‘what year did your mom die?’ I’d go, ‘I don’t know, 2017, 2018, 2019?’ I don’t know. I can tell you everything about it. I can tell you my final words.”

“But again, and same thing with Mika and her dad. The fact, first of all, that he was asking that question. Secondly, that, somehow, that’s the most damning thing, and the Trump people are now saying the White House is like an old folks’ home. They need to look inside their own glass house,” he added.

Biden is a big fan of “Morning Joe” and often calls Scarborough to solicit his opinions and express his frustrations about media coverage, Axios reported in early February.

“He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died,” Hur wrote.

Dr. Marc Siegel on Monday sounded the alarm during a Fox Business interview about the president’s mental condition, saying that Biden’s forgetfulness and rage are signs that his cognitive health has deteriorated and urged his doctors to be more transparent about his condition.

“We’re not talking about somebody’s grandfather here, we’re talking about the president of the United States,” Siegel asserted. “And one moment of confusion could be all we need for disaster. But that aside, I’d like to see the cognitive assessment over time here, and I’d like to see the MRI… It’s time that we stop calling these gaffes. They’re not really gaffes… they’re mental lapses and they can be tied into a problem with judgment, and they seem to be.”

