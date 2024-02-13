Eric Swalwell’s Campaign Keeps Living The High Life Despite His Mountain Of Personal Debt

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s reelection campaign continues to spend big on luxury goods and services despite the congressman himself being in significant debt, public records show.

Swalwell’s campaign spent more than $100,000 total on yacht services, luxury hotel stays, gourmet restaurants, tickets to sporting events and air travel in just the final three months of 2023, Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show. Swalwell himself had between $30,002 and $100,000 in credit card debt and more than $50,000 in student loans at the end of 2022, according to the most recent available congressional financial disclosures.

The representative takes home a congressional salary of $174,000 a year, alongside a little under $30,000 from consulting work he does on the side, according to his financial disclosure report. (RELATED: Turley Says One Alleged Move By Swalwell Could Now Get Him Thrown Off Committees)

Swalwell’s campaign spent almost $90,000 on travel expenses, according FEC disbursement records.

Among these travel expenses were three payments to the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, collectively costing the campaign about $1,700, according to FEC records.

The hotel boasts meals prepared by Michelin-starred chefs, a private beach and luxury suites. Burj Al Arab’s website describes the hotel as “a global icon of Arabian luxury.”

Other high-end hotels Swalwell’s campaign paid for included Times Square Edition, Austin Proper Hotel and 1 Hotel San Francisco. All three hotels brand themselves as “luxury” lodging.

Swalwell’s campaign spent $47,000 on air travel, according to FEC disbursement records.

Swalwell’s campaign was well-fed during the final three months of 2023, patronizing high-end restaurants.

The campaign spent nearly $3,000 at Charlie Palmer’s, El Presidente, Four Seasons Bourbon Steakhouse and Joe’s Seafood in Washington, D.C., between October and December 2023, FEC records show. Swalwell’s campaign cut checks to numerous other restaurants during the fourth quarter of 2023.

In addition to food and travel, Swalwell’s campaign also spent funds on sporting tickets.

On Dec. 4, the campaign bought $1,560 worth of tickets at the stadium where the Philadelphia Eagles play, according to FEC records. The campaign also paid $5,364 to Fan Experiences LLC, a company that provides accommodations for sporting events, like those held by the NFL.

Fan Experiences’ website says that it organizes “an average of 5000 hotel room accommodations annually for [the] Super Bowl.”

Swalwell photographed himself at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Serious question: Who on earth paid for @ericswalwell‘s Super Bowl ticket? That ticket cost well over $10k…I’ve written about how he’s basically broke https://t.co/ZUDaf2CiYp pic.twitter.com/NwKA7UntUC — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 13, 2024



Swalwell’s campaign also paid Just Dreaming, a yacht rental service, nearly $17,000 to hold a fundraising event, per FEC records.

Swalwell has a history of opulent spending.

In 2021, Swalwell’s campaign spent its funds at luxury steakhouses, liquor delivery services, bars, limo services and even a casino, among other things.

Swalwell is known as a a vocal opponent of former President Donald Trump, supporting efforts to remove him from the ballot, and pushes for expanded gun control. He was famously targeted in the mid-2010s in a Chinese espionage operation involving a woman named Fang Fang.

The Swalwell campaign did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

